Astro Bot director says precisely what the industry needs to hear: "It's OK to make a small game" because "players today have a backlog of games" they can't complete

News
By published

Brother ain't it the truth

Astro Bot
(Image credit: Sony)

Following its Game of the Year win at last year's Game Awards, Astro Bot just took home another award, this time for having a director that's saying exactly what the video game industry needs to hear right now. Yes, I made up the award.

Speaking during a Game Developers Conference panel that GamesRadar+ attended, Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet said the goal at the outset of making Astro Bot was to make a game that could be finished in a reasonable amount of time.

"From the start, we were in the mindset that it's OK to make a compact game ... it's OK to make a small game," said Doucet. "So for us, it means that we're making something of such scale that we can control it fully. That's from a development standpoint. But not only that. For the players, we all know that players today have a backlog of games and cannot complete their games, so the prospect of a game you can actually complete is a really persuasive argument."

Persuasive, indeed. Doucet is so persuasive that I think I'll go ahead and do another Astro Bot run instead of playing Assassin's Creed Shadows. That's not true, but the point is, there are too many Assassin's Creed Shadows-sized games, and I'm at the point where I'm begging for mercy. My backlog can't take another massive RPG - it'll crumble under its own mighty weight.

Anyway, yes, please make more small games, people. Even if my personal pleas are falling on unsympathetic ears, remember that Astro Bot is a small game, and it won Game of the Year. You can do it too.

Team Asobi’s gigantic 2024 proves it's time to free Astro Bot from PlayStation’s past.

See more PS5 News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Astro Bot dressed as God of War&#039;s Kratos
Team Asobi's gigantic 2024 proves it's time to free Astro Bot from PlayStation's past
Ape Escape
After Astro Bot paid tribute to dormant classics, PlayStation's CEO is "looking at opportunities to leverage past IP"
A Helldivers-inspired bot in Astro Bot placing a flag into the ground.
After Helldivers 2 and Astro Bot success, live service and family games are genres PlayStation wants to "expand in the future"
A little bot in a Gex costume adorably waving his arms as he watches TV with a bucket of popcorn on his lap. I hope nobody knocks it over
Former Nintendo boss says "I have to admit it," Astro Bot "almost outdid Nintendo at its own game"
Skyrim
Fallout and RPG veteran Josh Sawyer says most players don't want games "6 times bigger than Skyrim or 8 times bigger than The Witcher 3"
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Former Starfield lead says "people are fatigued" with huge games, and "I'm sorry" because "part of what happened is the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4"
Latest in Platforming Games
Astro Bot
Astro Bot director says precisely what the industry needs to hear: "It's OK to make a small game" because "players today have a backlog of games" they can't complete
Sonic and Shadow clash in front of the moon in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic gets an official lore timeline that goes "tens of thousands of years" into the past and 200 years into the future, and somehow canonizes a party game spin-off
Super Mario 64
Blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner declares "70 Star is DEAD" after he "absolutely obliterated" his old record
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner Dayoman
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner caps off a 5-month grind with a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
Ruffy and the Riverside appearing in FGS Live from GDC
This adorable 3D platformer draws from genre greats like Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, and Super Mario Odyssey - and there's a dash of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in there too
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Latest in News
Astro Bot
Astro Bot director says precisely what the industry needs to hear: "It's OK to make a small game" because "players today have a backlog of games" they can't complete
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
Balatro
Even Balatro's publisher doesn't known when LocalThunk will be done with 1.1: "Maybe I should whisper in his ear, like, 'So how's those 200 new jokers coming?'"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reaches 1 million players on day one, and it sounds like even Ubisoft's having a tough time believing it: "It's not even 4PM here"
Pal wields a massive turret in a screenshot from Palworld
Palworld devs tried, but the "certain franchise plus guns" brand in the West "has stuck with us to this very day despite our best efforts to shake that off"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
More about platformer
Ruffy and the Riverside appearing in FGS Live from GDC

This adorable 3D platformer draws from genre greats like Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, and Super Mario Odyssey - and there's a dash of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in there too
Billie Bust Up appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Rhythmn platformer Billie Bust Up dazzles with an exclusive look at a new song from villainous wolf Dutch in his flying hotel
Dark Mass appearing in FGS Live from GDC

Put the 'die' in diving with Dark Mass' fully underwater survival horror adventure
See more latest
Most Popular
Dark Mass appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Put the 'die' in diving with Dark Mass' fully underwater survival horror adventure
Survive the Fall appearing in FGS Live from GDC
After a huge meteor strike brings humanity close to extinction in this apocalyptic city-builder, will you be able to Survive the Fall?
Permafrost appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Permafrost is a moon-wrecking survival game that seems anything but chill
Atomfall appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Almost no NPC is safe in Atomfall, because its devs were "desperate to avoid" having unkillable quest-givers: "It's been a challenge"
Slender: The Arrival VR appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Slender: The Arrival VR puts you directly into the creepy horror alongside the Slender Man
FBC Firebreak screenshot for GamesRadar Big Preview showing a character throwing an electric shock grenade in a crowded room
FBC: Firebreak may be Remedy's first live-service game but the Control creators are going about it the right way, confirming that all playable post-launch content "will always be free"
City Tales - Medieval Era appearing in FGS Live from GDC
City Tales - Medieval Era is the next city builder destined for my Steam wishlist, and it's coming to Early Access in May
South of Midnight appearing in FGS Live at GDC
South of Midnight's heroine isn't much of a hero at all, because its devs thought it was "good to not have a Chosen One"
Among Us 3D Appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Among Us 3D introduces its brand-new zombified game mode
The Deadly Path appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Strategy roguelike game The Deadly Path poses an uncomfortable question: "Am I actually any good at strategy games?"