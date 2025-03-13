Sony just dropped new PS5 Astro Bot console bundles with the kind of astronomically good savings I haven't seen in over a year
These stellar console bundles won't be around for long
Sony launched a fully blown State of Play last month, but the tech giant chose this week to drop two new PS5 bundles. It's taken a little while, but the brand's robotic mascot has finally taken center stage, with two Astro Bot console bundles up for grabs - both including a free copy of the game and a discount on the device itself, which is a bit a rarity where PS5 bundles are concerned.
The disc edition bundle, available for $449.99 at PS Direct, includes a PS5 Slim model and a digital voucher code for Astro Bot that can be redeemed through the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, the digital version is available right now at retailers like Amazon for $399.99 / £339.99. It's rare that we see any PS5 bundles actually offering a saving on the console itself - package offers like this usually come in at between $529.99 and $539.99.
PS5 Astro Bot Bundle (Digital Edition) | $399.99 at Amazon
With the digital edition, there's no disc tray to be found. However, you're still getting a PS5 Slim with 1TB of on-board storage, a white DualSense controller, USB and power cables, two plastic feet to stand your PS5 Slim horizontally, and of course, a code for Astro Bot which can be redeemed on the PlayStation online store - all for a saving of $109.99 too.
Buy it if:
✅ Your console space is limited
✅ You only play digital games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the performance upgrades of a Pro model
❌ You want to play physical games
PS5 Astro Bot Bundle (Disc Edition) | $449.99 at PlayStation
This disc edition Astro Bot bundle comes with the disc tray, so you can play the accompanying digital version of Astro Bot, and any physical PS5 games your heart desires. Just like the digital version, it also comes with a white DualSense controller all for a saving of $109.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to play 4K Blu-rays
✅ You own physical PS5 games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only play digital PS5 games
❌ You're on a tighter budget
The launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim console bundles was the last time I saw savings like this, and that was over a year ago. Back in early 2024, Sony released both a disc edition and digital-only PS5 Slim bundles, which came with a digital version of Insomniac's latest Spidey outing. Both of these bundles also came with savings of $110 and were cheaper than the consoles themselves, so they didn't stick around for long.
Just like with the Spidery bundles, you're saving $109.99 on either of the Astro Bot bundles compared to the full price of the PS5 Slim ($499.99 disc, $449.99 digital) and Astro Bot itself ($59.99), so it's likely stock won't be around for long. If you've been eyeing up a PS5 Slim, whether you already own a copy of Astro Bot or not, picking up either is more than worthwhile.
Not only are they some of the newest (and highest value) PS5 bundles that Sony has launched in a while, but they're coming out at an opportune time. Today also marks the release of the last of the free Astro BOT DLC updates that developer Team Asobi has been regularly churning out for the platformer. This means that not only will you save some hard-earned cash, but you'll also get access to all the new speedrun levels and extra bots to rescue.
The PS5 console Astro Bot Bundles are available from PlayStation Direct, and select retailers globally, starting March 13, 2025.
If you've already mastered every inch of Astro Bot, pick up one of the best PS5 headsets, the best SSDs for PS5, and the best PS5 accessories to make the most out of your Sony gaming setup.
