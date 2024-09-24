Stellar Blade reveals crossover with similarly scantily-clad action RPG Nier: Automata

As revealed during tonight's PlayStation State of Play, action RPG Stellar Blade is teaming up with genre icon Nier: Automata in a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

The result of the collab is a stunning crossover DLC coming later this year - although its content remains largely mysterious. Stellar Blade's new trailer shows protagonist Eve transform into Nier's own star 2B. The scene swaps and she's standing before ruins reminiscent of the crumbling Amusement Park in Automata, Pod 042 floating beside her. Not much else is shown of the surprise DLC.

However, it's not the only exciting Stellar Blade news highlighted at today's State of Play event. The game is also getting a new photo mode that allows players to set up picture-perfect snapshots. From expressions to poses, fans can customize just about everything in this mode to ensure breathtaking captures. There are various borders and decorations to place, as well as countless filters to choose from.

Stellar Blade - NieR: Automata DLC & Updates | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

No release date has been given just yet for either the photo mode update or the big Nier crossover - they're both set to drop sometime this year, however. Stellar Blade's original soundtrack is available on select streaming services starting today, too. That's over 180 bangers to enjoy while awaiting the arrival of the expansive new photo mode and Nier: Automata DLC.

