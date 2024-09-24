Stellar Blade reveals crossover with similarly scantily-clad action RPG Nier: Automata
When worlds collide
As revealed during tonight's PlayStation State of Play, action RPG Stellar Blade is teaming up with genre icon Nier: Automata in a one-of-a-kind collaboration.
The result of the collab is a stunning crossover DLC coming later this year - although its content remains largely mysterious. Stellar Blade's new trailer shows protagonist Eve transform into Nier's own star 2B. The scene swaps and she's standing before ruins reminiscent of the crumbling Amusement Park in Automata, Pod 042 floating beside her. Not much else is shown of the surprise DLC.
However, it's not the only exciting Stellar Blade news highlighted at today's State of Play event. The game is also getting a new photo mode that allows players to set up picture-perfect snapshots. From expressions to poses, fans can customize just about everything in this mode to ensure breathtaking captures. There are various borders and decorations to place, as well as countless filters to choose from.
No release date has been given just yet for either the photo mode update or the big Nier crossover - they're both set to drop sometime this year, however. Stellar Blade's original soundtrack is available on select streaming services starting today, too. That's over 180 bangers to enjoy while awaiting the arrival of the expansive new photo mode and Nier: Automata DLC.
Check out our roundup of new games coming this year and beyond for even more to look forward to.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.