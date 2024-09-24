Monster Hunter Wilds release date officially set for February 2025, pre-orders open today
Pre-order bonuses include outfits and a PS5-exclusive lore book
It's here, folks: the Monster Hunter Wilds release date is set for February 28, 2025, globally and on all platforms.
Capcom confirmed the long-awaited date during today's PlayStation State of Play live show. Series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed that pre-orders open today, with various exclusive bonuses available to fans.
Many fans expected an early 2025 release date for Monster Hunter Wilds based on recent videos and marketing beats from Capcom, and that theory was right on the money. Looking at the calendar, February 28 puts it just ahead of Monster Hunter World's January 26 launch.
This story is developing...
