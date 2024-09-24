Palworld powers through Nintendo's lawsuit to launch on PS5 today

Palworld is coming to PS5, and soon - in fact, you can play it when it launches today.

The news was revealed at the latest State of Play with a new trailer, showcasing a trainer and their pals waltzing through a dungeon before getting into a scuffle that leaves them rather worse for wear. You've got all the classic creature collector battling stapes alongside some of Palworld's more unique perks - like a rocket launcher. Stunning.

With Palworld coming to PS5 today, that means you can play the open-world survival game on Sony's platform alongside PC and Xbox Series X. Somehow, we don't think Nintendo is being added to the list just yet.

Palworld - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Palworld's expected release on PlayStation comes as the open-world survival game is also grabbing headlines as Nintendo launches a legal challenge over patent infringement.

While it remains to be seen which patents Nintendo believes are infringed, a Japanese patent law expert says Nintendo may have strengthened several claims specifically to target Palworld, while another expert says Nintendo holds so many claims over patents that it could have sued half the industry in 2017. One patent that's specifically catching the eye relates to throwing a Pokeball out in the open world.

Regardless, as experts point out, this is unlikely to be wrapped up soon, with a five-year time period looking more likely than one year. While it appears that the House of Mario has given up on arguing that Palworld appears too similar to Pokemon, many experts believe things don't look great for Pocket Pair regardless, as Nintendo wouldn't move unless it's confident of winning.

