A Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle is coming October 16, but I'm sad it's not a limited edition console

Nintendo just officially announced a new Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle, and it's set to land on October 16. If you've yet to get your hands on the handheld, you'll absolutely want to catch pre-orders when they begin July 23. But, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed out that we're not getting a limited edition design.

Announced over at X in line with today's Pokémon Presents presentation, the fresh Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle is set to be available at "participating retailers." If you've been routinely checking where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, you'll know that the gaming handheld has been available at the likes of Best Buy, GameStop, and Target, but Ninty hasn't shared a price for this specific bundle as of yet.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle may bear the same $499.99 price tag as the Mario Kart World edition, but we'll need to wait until tomorrow to see the exact MSRP. The setup is the same as the launch bundle in that you're getting a download code packed alongside a vanilla version of the handheld, so there's nothing particularly fancy going on with this edition.

A #NintendoSwitch2 bundle including #PokemonLegendsZA – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch October 16th! Pre-orders begin July 23rd at participating retailers. pic.twitter.com/CnE1AZk8MtJuly 22, 2025

I'm trying not to be an Electabuzz-kill (sorry), but I would have loved to see the Pokémon Legends Z-A release spark a new era of limited edition handhelds. Both the 3DS and original Switch got some tremendous special edition designs that made specific bundles worth buying beyond getting a download code, and I would have even settled for some different colored Joy-Con.

(Image credit: Future)

But alas, it's early days for the Switch 2, and while I want fancy handhelds to lust over, I'll take new bundles that should help bolster stock. Just keep in mind that if you prefer buying physical games for your collection, you'll want to grab the separate cartridge and a vanilla handheld to avoid pesky digital downloads.

Where to pre-order the Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle in the US

Target | Check stock

Target actually has Switch 2 consoles available today, and that means it could end up with even more stock if it gets the Pokémon bundle pre-order. I'd hit here first since it'll mean you can grab existing options if Legends Z-A stock is scarce. Mario Kart World bundle | In stock

Nintendo Store | Check stock

The Nintendo Store should have Pokémon Switch 2 bundle pre-orders live on July 23, but there's a good chance you'll have to either log in to your account or join an online queue.

Amazon | Check stock

Out of every retailer, Amazon has been dragging its heels with Switch 2 stock. However, the online giant could redeem itself by having pre-orders availble tomorrow, so it's well worth checking just in case.

Antonline | Check stock

When it comes to vanilla Switch 2 stock, Antonline has proven pretty reliable so far. I suspect it'll end up with pre-orders for the Pokémon edition, but whether they'll last is a different matter entirely.

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart has offered up a few Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops in the last few weeks, but is currently only offering handhelds with inflated priced.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop has been prioritizing in-store purchases over online stock, but that could change with the new Pokemon bundle. It's well worth checking if you want that specific version since its one of Nintendo's partner retailers.

Best Buy | Check stock

Normal Switch 2 stock is sold out at Best Buy, but that could be in anticipation of Pokémon bundle pre-orders landing. If you're struggling to get hold of the handheld in general, swinging by here is a sound idea.

Where to pre-order the Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle in the Uk

Nintendo Store | Check stock

UK Switch 2 stock at the official Nintendo Store remains healthy, and I'd be extremely surprised if the Pokémon bundle doesn't immediately pop up here on July 23.

Argos | Check stock

Out of all the UK retailers, Argos was one of the strongest during the Switch 2 launch. Whether it'll have a nice supply of Pokemon bundle pre-orders remains to be seen, but it should still be one ofn the first places you check.

Very | Check stock

Alongside Argos, Very has proven itself to be a solid place to check for Switch 2 stock throughout the launch. That'll hopefully translate to it getting lots of Pokemon bundle pre-orders in, and it'll be worth checking the site when the drop happens.

Currys | Check stock

Currys is fresh out of Switch 2 stock, but again, the absence could be in line with fresh Pokemon bundles dropping. You'll want to keep the retailer in your back pocket if it vanishes quick at other stores.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon is holding up as a reliable place to grab a Switch 2, and there's a strong chance it'll have the Pokémon bundle available for pre-order.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo already has Pokemon Legends Z-A available for pre-order, and since it has the Switch 2 in stock too, it feels like it should have the new bundle tomorrow.

Just managed to grab Ninty's new handheld? Swing by the ultimate Nintendo Switch starter pack for accessories, cases, and more. You'll want to peek at the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD cards and best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras too for specific add-ons.