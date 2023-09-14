Live
PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage
All the news, rumors, trailers and more out of today's State of Play
The surprise PlayStation State of Play is happening later today, and just like the Nintendo Direct that aired earlier today, it was announced just yesterday.
It's set to give us a look at "updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles", including "indie and PSVR 2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners."
With the promise of a "diverse selection of upcoming games" we're certainly excited to see what PlayStation and co has to show off later today.
What time is the PlayStation State of Play?
The PlayStation State of Play kicks off today, September 14, at the following times:
2PM PT
5PM ET
10PM UK
11PM CEST
There's pretty much no way that PlayStation makes it out of today's State of Play without at least some little morsel related to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, right? The upcoming game is set to release on October 20 for the PS5, and there's still plenty we don't know about the Marvel title.
Just over a month out seems like a good time to start showing off the various differences between the first game and its sequel in addition to, say, highlighting some other classic Marvel characters that could make an appearance.
In an extremely rude maneuver, PlayStation deleted its original xeet the moment I went to lunch, but joke's on them as I was still watching social media like a hawk.
State of Play returns today with a look at indies, upcoming releases, and a new slice of Helldivers 2 gameplay. Tune in at 2pm PT / 10pm BST https://t.co/ZhLh13rgnE pic.twitter.com/RG6lV4XtLFSeptember 14, 2023
Looks like Helldivers 2 will make an appearance at PlayStation's State of Play today. How do I know? I know because PlayStation just xeeted it out.
Rollin logging on here to really kick things off for our PlayStation State of Play live coverage! First and foremost, there's been plenty of scuttlebutt about a PC version of Horizon Forbidden West releasing. A 'Complete Edition' was recently rated in Singapore and is seemingly due to release this year.
Adding fuel to the fire, well-known leaker billbil-kun also recently claimed that a PC version of Horizon Forbidden West was on the way. Exactly when that might release is anyone's guess at this point, but it does seem a likely candidate or today's PlayStation State of Play.
So let's get this party started with some PlayStation State of Play predictions shall we?
