PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage

The surprise PlayStation State of Play is happening later today, and just like the Nintendo Direct that aired earlier today, it was announced just yesterday.

It's set to give us a look at "updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles", including "indie and PSVR 2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners."

With the promise of a "diverse selection of upcoming games" we're certainly excited to see what PlayStation and co has to show off later today.