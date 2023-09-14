Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally confirms fan-favorite Vincent is back

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has finally confirmed the beloved Vincent Valentine will be a part of the remake sequel.

Earlier today on September 14, a brand new PlayStation State of Play showcase gave us a pretty extensive trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As part of that trailer, it was confirmed that Vincent, a fan-favorite character from back in the original game, will make his grand entrance in the new game.

While large parts of the new trailer showed a big departure from the original game's storyline, we still saw Vincent rising out of a literal coffin to confront Cloud and company. This is how he was introduced back in the original game, and it looks like the remake isn't messing with that part, at least.

Outside of that, the trailer also showed a bit more of Cait Sith's role in the remake sequel. You might remember that the character appeared very briefly in the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake back in 2020, but was present on screen for all of about five seconds, before vanishing back into the darkness and probably leaving new players with more questions than answers.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release date is set for February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PS5, as the new trailer revealed. It'll also be available on two discs, which is much the same as the original remake game from back in 2020, which also shipped across two discs for PS4 consoles at the time.

You can check out our PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage report for a full look over all the other announcements from the showcase.