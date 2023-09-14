Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out this February, and I'm already obsessed with the JRPG's new Gold Saucer

We've got a release date, a look at Vincent, and even better - some Gold Saucer action

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally got its release date of February 29, 2024 at today's PlayStation State of Play alongside a new trailer showcasing loads of the remake's takes on beloved locations and characters.

Yes, FF7 nerds will probably be most into the new look at Vincent, but I gotta say, I'm all-in on the new Gold Saucer. Look at those Chocobo races! That robot fighting game with polygonal-style Cloud! I'm just going to spend all my time in the minigame casino, thanks.

