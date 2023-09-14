Ghostrunner 2 looks like one of the coolest first-person games of the year, and it just dropped a demo

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

The demo was announced during September's Sony State of Play showcase

Ghostrunner 2 trailer and demo
(Image credit: One More Level)

It's just over a month away, but Ghostrunner 2 just dropped a surprise demo.

Announced during September's Sony State of Play , the demo is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5. The sequel to developer One More Level's high-octane first-person action game is set to debut on October 24, and by the looks of it, we're in for more one-hit kills and deaths to boot. 

In our Ghostrunner 2 preview from Gamescom, we experienced its fast-paced melee action. The demo looks set to promise more of the same, all pitted against an atmospheric dark synth musical score. We expect the demo to provide more of the same, so expect to run up walls, throw shurikens at flammable barrels, and lay waste to hordes of enemies in quick succession ahead of the game's full release next month.

