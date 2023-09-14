Marvel's Spider-Man 2 introduces web wing fast travel to get you around its biggest map ever

We got another glimpse into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 today, including insight on new suits, new tech, and new areas of the city.

During today's State of Play presentation, Bryan Intihar, senior creative director at Insomniac Games, gave fans their best look yet at Marvel's Spider-Man 2's open world. First and foremost, the city that Peter Parker and Miles Morales get to swing around has "nearly doubled in size" as it now includes two additional New York boroughs - Queens and Brooklyn.

The sequel lets you swap between the two superheroes with ease, and adds in a fast travel system that will see them gliding around New York City faster than ever before. The map is said to be more detailed, too, with added AR-style markers and additional objectives.

We'll also be able to explore new locations in the Spidey sequel, including Peter Parker's old school, Midtown High, and Miles Morales' current school, Brooklyn Visions Academy - which many may also recognize from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Don't worry about having to choose which Spider-Man to visit these locations with, as players will be able to switch between the two web heads as they traverse around the open world. As Intihar explains: "Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5, you can make that switch almost instantly."

Another main focus of the presentation was Peter and Miles' new suits and suit abilities. New gadgets, an expanded suit tech system, and more traversal abilities are also baked in.

Finally, the trailer reveals that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature over 65 suits for the pair to wear from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs. There's also a new suit style system that gives you more than 200 different ways to style your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively on the PS5 on October 20, 2023.

You can catch up with everything announced so far with our PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage.