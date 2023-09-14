The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector's Edition is here and you can get 19 inches of Sephiroth for $350

In a time where hard copy games are starting to thin out, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Collector's Edition promises two honest-to-god discs, a steelbook case, and hold-in-your-hand goodies like an art book and a hefty Sephiroth figure. 

We now have a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date after tonight's State of Play showcase, and the jam-packed reveal trailer left some important information for the very end. The version over on the official Final Fantasy YouTube channel gives us a glimpse of its truly impressive hard copy Collector's Edition, as well as the duo-pack for Remake and Rebirth if you're looking to get caught up on the JRPG saga. 

The full list of contents starts with the $99.99 digital deluxe edition bundle, which gets you the game, art book, mini soundtrack, and steelbook case. The $349.99 Collector's Edition upgrade sweetens the deal with an added raft of digital DLC including summoning Materia, static art of Sephiroth, as well as in-game accessories like bracelets and chokers. 

Of course, the headliner for the Collector's Edition is the 19-inch Sephiroth figure with a detachable wing. That's right, folks. 19 inches of Sephiroth can be yours for just $350. If you're keen on that, pre-orders are now open for PlayStation over on the Square Enix store. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will remain PS5-exclusive until "at least" May 29, 2024, so you'll be waiting a bit longer on other platforms. 

The latest Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer found an unlikely star in the return of fan-favorite character Vincent Valentine, whose iconic entrance seems to have been perfectly preserved for part two of the remake.  

