PS5 exclusivity blocks Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release until "at least" May 29, 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second entry in the FF7 Remake trilogy, finally has a proper release date, and Square Enix has also revealed that it has a three-month exclusivity window on PS5.

The PS5 version of FF7 Rebirth is officially set to launch on February 29, 2024, as announced in today's PlayStation State of Play. In a separate trailer upload, the devs note that Rebirth is a "PlayStation 5 exclusive" with a big asterisk right next to it, clarifying that the game is "not available on other formats at least until May 29, 2024," three months after the initial PS5 release date.

Square Enix doesn't specify what these "other formats" might be, but the previous FF7 Remake did eventually come to PC, so it's safe to expect the same from Rebirth. There's no guarantee that a PC port will launch on May 29 specifically, especially given that it took a year-and-a-half for FF7 Remake to come to computers, so that three-month window should be taken as more of a minimum wait time.

Whether there will ever be an Xbox version of Rebirth is even more of a question mark considering that the previous entry in the remake series still hasn't come to Microsoft's console. If you want a double-pack of both games to hit Xbox after the exclusivity window is up, you might wanna cross your fingers, but holding your breath is probably a step too far.

Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer has said we'll "hear more" about new Final Fantasy on Xbox Series X... eventually.