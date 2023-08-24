We'll "hear more" about new Final Fantasy on Xbox Series X, says Phil Spencer

Xbox head Phil Spencer has addressed whether new Final Fantasy games like 7 Remake and 16 could ever make their way to Xbox platforms.

In a new interview with IGN as part of Gamescom 2023, Spencer was quizzed on whether his recent appearance at Final Fantasy 14 FanFest to announce the MMO's port to Xbox Series X/S platforms could translate to more Final Fantasy games on the new-gen consoles.

Spencer was a little coy about the subject. He stopped short of committing to bringing Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 to Xbox platforms, but he also craftily teased that we'll "hear more" about the matter at some undisclosed point in the near future.

Spencer outlined that both himself and Sarah Bond, corporate vice president of game creator experience at Microsoft, often "fly to Tokyo and have conversations" with various developers. "We've spent a lot of time with Square," Spencer added, outlining that "business deals and relationships" need to get worked on.

"So you'll hear more. I'm not going to push them. They're going to have to find their own rhythm. But having them make a commitment to Xbox was really important both to me, and I've heard it from the community, to the community as well. And 14 was more of a commitment," Spencer concluded.

Final Fantasy 14 will be coming to Xbox Series X/S systems in 2024, which has been a long time coming for Xbox users. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 have never been confirmed for Xbox platforms whatsoever, and Square Enix has only ever ported the two games to PC.

Spencer doesn't commit to anything, so don't get your hopes up just yet, but it's clearly something that's very much on the Xbox boss's mind. Other Final Fantasy games, though, like the recent Pixel Remaster series, and more modern titles like Final Fantasy 13, are all available on Xbox systems, so it's not like Xbox doesn't at least have a working relationship with Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is slated to launch early next year in 2024, and it's set to be the middle part of the remake trilogy.