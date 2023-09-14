Resident Evil 4 remake's Separate Ways DLC is out next week

Resident Evil 4 remake's long-awaited DLC is out next week on September 21.

Announced earlier today at PlayStation's State of Play showcase, Separate Ways is finally the DLC portion that Resident Evil 4 remake players have been craving since launch earlier this year. And they don't have long to wait either, because it's out next week on September 21.

If you're unfamiliar with Separate Ways from the original game, it's Ada Wong's side story, which takes place alongside the base game's story starring Leon S. Kennedy. Ada's seemingly up to no good with Luis Sera, everyone's favorite antihero from the main game. We won't spoil anything here, but if the DLC is anything like it was in the original game, there's a lot to enjoy over several hours in this new chapter.

If you aren't up-to-date with the Resident Evil community, they've been begging for Separate Ways basically non-stop since the remake came out earlier this year. Ada Wong's chapter is particularly beloved among the Resident Evil 4 community, and there's no doubt a lot of happy players out there thanks to this announcement. After a pretty lengthy wait, the DLC is finally on the way.

Elsewhere, Mercenaries is also expanding. None other than Albert Wesker himself, the big bad of the vast majority of the Resident Evil saga, will be heading into the Mercenaries mode as part of a free update also set for September 21, so anyone who owns Resident Evil 4 remake can play as the villain.

The PSVR 2 mode for RE4 is also set to launch this winter.

Check out our PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage recap for a full rundown of everything announced today.