Resident Evil 4 remake players in mourning after no Separate Ways announcement

Capcom's latest showcase failed to give Resident Evil 4 remake fans their long-awaited DLC, and they aren't coping well.

Yesterday on June 12, the Capcom Showcase premiered, announcing new info on the likes of Dragon's Dogma 2, Pragmata, and other games. Curiously absent from the showcase, though, was the announcement of the Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 remake.

Separate Ways was never actually confirmed to be coming to Capcom's stellar remake, but you didn't think that would stop Resident Evil fans from expecting it, right? Speak to basically any Resident Evil 4 fan over the past week, and they'll tell you they've been begging Capcom on all fours for the DLC chapter.

Now that Capcom's show has come and gone without any Resident Evil 4-shaped announcements, Resident Evil 4 fans are heartbroken. The tweets just below are a small smattering of the disappointment Resident Evil fans are going through, now that it's looking increasingly unlike Separate Ways will ever come to the remake.

Again, Capcom never said there would be DLC, but that didn't stop anyone from expecting it nonetheless. It looks like we're probably never going to get to play the Ada Wong-led DLC chapter in Resident Evil 4 remake, so we're probably best heading back to the original game if we want to spend some time gunning down folk as Ada.

It's unfortunate that Ada Wong didn't get another chance to shine, given that her actor was the subject of sustained harassment after Resident Evil 4 remake first released. Then again, perhaps Lily Gao would rather be done with rude Resident Evil fans after their behaviour (and who could blame her?).

