Dragon's Dogma 2 is "four times the size" of the original game

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be "four times the size" of the original game, Capcom has revealed.

The long-awaited sequel got the spotlight during today's Capcom Showcase, during which a few key details were revealed. Chiefly, game director Hideaki Itsuno said it would be "roughly four times the size" of the first game, "with more to experience than ever before."

Dragon's Dogma 2 was first revealed during the most recent PlayStation showcase from May. We only got a brief glimpse at the long-awaited follow-up to the cult-classic RPG, but what we did see promised the full-fat sequel fans have wanted for a decade.

During today's event, Capcom also emphasized that while Dragon's Dogma 2 is a single-player only game just like its predecessor, the advanced AI "really feels like playing in a party with other players." Just like the first game, you can have one primary pawn customized to your liking and then an additional two support pawns you can borrow from other players online.

Capcom teased that the new pawns will be "capable of even more precise decisions" than in the first Dragon's Dogma, helping to guide you toward new locations and executing a perfect high-five after a successful battle.

The studio also introduced two new characters from the game's key art: Urika, a bow-wielder with a deep connection to the player character, and Nadinia, high priestess of the Beastren, a new species being introduced for the first time in Dragon's Dogma 2. There are also new vocations to shape your character's journey as well as new enemies to overcome, like the terrifying Medusa.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is being developed in RE Engine, "resulting in a dense world woven with high graphical fidelity." There's still no release date, but Capcom says it'll launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

