Resident Evil 4 Remake's Ada Wong actor deactivates Instagram comments following vitriolic fan backlash

Ada Wong voice actor Lily Gao has deactivated comments on her Instagram posts after receiving thousands of vitriolic comments criticizing her portrayal of Wong in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Whilst most of the hateful comments have now been shielded from view, some players managed to snapshot them (opens in new tab), revealing just how unnecessarily unpleasant some aspects of the fandom have been towards Wong.

"You ruined the remake," said one melodramatic commenter. "I feel like I just wasted my money by buying the deluxe edition to get this VA to dub Ada."

"Great, now when Separate Ways comes out I have to put it on mute," added another catastrophist. "Worst voice acting I have heard in years. Why Capcom hired you instead of the past actress is beyond me."

"Why do they act like she personally tried to murder them?" asked (opens in new tab) one bewildered fan.

Gao has declined from commenting on the issue publicly, but quietly removed replies from any posts mentioning her role in the remake. And now all but one post have been removed from public view, with the one remaining post closed to comments, too.

The overreaction of the fandom is reminiscent of the same hatred voice actor Laura Bailey faced after her portrayal of The Last of Us 2's Abby. So much of an actor's performance is out of their control – including the script, direction, and editing – but it hasn't stopped this ridiculous subset of the fan community from swarming Gao's social media and leaving hateful comments.

Earlier this week, Resident Evil 4 remake players discovered a way to skip the Village Chief boss fight (opens in new tab). If you don't feel like fighting Mendez again on your new game plus playthrough, you can run through his boss fight location by reloading a previous autosave.

"Capcom has delivered a great remake of a classic game, one which captures everything that made it so special to begin with," we wrote on GameRadar+'s Resident Evil 4 Remake review (opens in new tab), in which we awarded the action horror an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. "Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of action and variety that's as exhilarating now as it ever was."