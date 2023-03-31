Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are finding creative workarounds for the formidable Bitores Méndez boss fight.

Resident Evil 4's Village Chief boss was always a tough customer, arguably acting as the first challenging roadblock in both the original game and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now, though, players have found ways to get around the showdown with Mendez, as thanks to the clip below, there's a way to skip his boss fight entirely.

Yes, this involves some glitching, which means Capcom could patch it out in a future update. For now, though, by looking down through a sniper rifle scope at the building's stairs and reloading the game, you can walk straight through the barn where Mendez lies in wait, effectively skipping the entire fight.

Then there's the very cheeky workaround just below. Draped in a questionable outfit, this player manipulates the Mendez fight by smothering the ground and wooden beam in the Attachable Mines from the Bolt Thrower, meaning as soon the fight begins, Mendez takes a massive amount of damage simply from where he's stood.

With a swift Broken Butterfly shot to what appears to be the crotch, Mendez then goes straight onto his second phase, where he rises to the barn's wooden beams. The other Attachable Mines are lying in wait for him there, though, so the boss effectively kills himself.

Just like with the skip, Capcom could well patch this exploit out of Resident Evil 4 Remake in the future. If the developer does this, it'll be a huge blow to the Resident Evil speedrunning community, who are no doubt already tearing apart Capcom's latest horror remake in various brilliant ways.

Next week sees the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake's Mercenaries mode as free DLC, bringing the time attack mode back to where it all began.