Nintendo Direct September 2023 live coverage

Let's go back to some of those upcoming games, shall we? Cozy MMO Palia is due to hit the Switch before 2024 rolls in, as is Sonic Superstars, the triumphant 2D return of the blue blur. Then there's a new Professor Layton game, and the mysterious Hellboy Web of Wyrd. It's a pretty decent lineup, and while it's not a guarantee that any of it turns up today, we're also likely to get a look at stuff we've never seen before.

Speaking of Silksong, why don't we check in there? A famously impatient community waiting years and years for information that is anything but forthcoming, they've been notably struggling to cope for several years no. The copium is already flowing some sections of the community, but other fans seem to be learning their lesson. With a Sony State of Play also kicking off today, I have to say that I was tickled by this partnership: Hoy: Fans de Silksong 🤝 Fans de Bloodborne pic.twitter.com/PeroffRquQSeptember 14, 2023 See more

A handful of first-party titles isn't all the Switch has to offer in the next few months, however. Our list of upcoming Nintendo Switch games notes that there are plenty more highlights on the horizon. Right up the top is Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley-like Mineko's Night Market, launching on September 26. There's the Metal Gear Solid Collection, or the remake of beloved JRPG Star Ocean The Second Story. Persona 5 Tactica and Hogwarts Legacy are both on the way in November, and those are just the games with confirmed release dates. The Batman: Arkham Trilogy is bringing all of the acclaimed games and their DLC to the Switch. Disney Dreamlight Valley is due to arrive before the end of the year. Even Silksong is scheduled to release in 2023, though I'm not prepared to don my clown makeup just yet.

One thing we know we won't be seeing is anything to do with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Despite initial hints to the contrary, Nintendo has said that there'll be no Tears of the Kingdom DLC. According to series producer Eiji Aonuma, the team believes it's exhausted all the possibilities that the latest version of Hyrule has to offer, and is setting its sights on something new.

Beyond there, however, it gets a little trickier. The remake of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and the new Princess Peach game are both due to release in 2024, but we don't know when - could they arrive in the winter months at the start of the year? In a moment of absolute copium, my colleague Dustin has also flagged that the Metroid Prime 4 release date is still a mystery. Something tells me that won't be making an appearance today, but I suppose we can always hope.

So - what should we be expecting from the Nintendo Direct? Well, let's focus on Nintendo's phrasing - today's showcase is "focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this Winter." That's a relatively limited list at the moment. Let's assume that "this Winter" runs from any time around now to the early months of 2024. As much as it's still unseasonably warm here in the UK, there are a few games coming out pretty soon that Nintendo seems likely to highlight - Detective Pikachu Returns and Super Mario Wonder are both out next month (October 6 and October 20, respectively). After that, WarioWare: Move It! and the Super Mario RPG Remake will arrive on November 3 and November 17.