The working title for the new Princess Peach game tells you everything you need to know about it

Nintendo is working on a new Switch game starring Princess Peach, and right now it's got a hilarious placeholder title.

As spotted by Axios' @stephentotilo, buried in Nintendo's Q1 2024 financial report you'll find a list of the company's upcoming games, including Detective Pikachu Returns , Super Mario Bros. Wonder , WarioWare: Move It!, and more. There's nothing too out of the ordinary in this list but it does reveal what some of its future games are currently known as.

Towards the bottom of the list (on page 21), we've got 'Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon' - which is the yet-to-be-finalized title of the 3DS remaster, as well as ' Metroid Prime 4 ' that still doesn't have a release window yet, and our personal favorite, 'Princess Peach will star as the main character in a brand new game' - which if you haven't guessed it, is the previously mentioned Princess Peach game.

I mean, why complicate things? The upcoming game will star Princess Peach and it is a brand-new title so that placeholder name fits perfectly. If the news of a Princess Peach game is new to you, here's what you need to know.

Announced during the June Nintendo Direct, we got to see a glimpse of the exciting new title and found out that it's due to release in 2024. In the short teaser trailer, we got just a little gameplay that featured Peach, and an adorable star-shaped sidekick, using some magical abilities on what looks like a theatre stage. There's not a lot more out there about this game just yet but I'm already so excited for it.

Elsewhere in the financial results, we also found out that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold two-thirds of what Breath of the Wild managed in six years - which is seriously impressive. We also now know that the Super Mario Bros Movie helped Mario Kart 8 shift a truckload of more copies .