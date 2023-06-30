Detective Pikachu Returns: Everything we know so far

The latest Detective Pikachu 2 news, from release date confirmation to first gameplay details

Detective Pikachu Returns
Detective Pikachu Returns is an upcoming Switch game that we learned more about during a recent Nintendo Direct, with the sequel to one of the best 3DS games confirmed to be joining the ranks of new games for 2023. The adventure game sees Pokemon's most beloved pocket monster donning a flat-cap and magnifying glass to solve mysteries in Ryme City. He's accompanied by another Detective Pikachu returnee, as well as a host of familiar Pokemon friends.

Being a spin-off, you won't find Detective Pikachu on our rankings of the best Pokemon games, but the 2016 original has always been a fan favorite. This long-awaited sequel looks equally charming and adorable, so here's everything you need to know in terms of Detective Pikachu 2 gameplay, storyline, and when it's coming out on Nintendo Switch.

Detective Pikachu Returns release date 

Detective Pikachu Returns

It's official: four years since its announcement, Detective Pikachu Returns will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023. Time to get your Sherlock Holmes hat on as well as your Halloween costume.

Detective Pikachu Returns trailer 

A trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns was showcased during June 2023's Nintendo Direct, showing the cutesy little guy teaming up with Tim Goodman again for more sleuthing antics in the Pokemon universe.

According to the trailer, we'll be "working together with Pokemon to solve the city's mysteries". Featuring Pokemon from across the generations, including a stetson-sporting Slowpoke and a suitably majestic Mewtew swooping in for a surprise, it looks like Tim and Pikachu are in good company for their Ryme City adventuring.

Detective Pikachu Returns platforms 

Detective Pikachu Returns

Being a first-party Nintendo game, Detective Pikachu Returns will be released solely on the Nintendo Switch when it comes out later this year. The last time we saw the rosy-cheeked sleuth was on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2016, so it will certainly be a change to not have a stylus in hand this time around.

Detective Pikachu Returns gameplay 

Detective Pikachu Returns

Described as a "cinematic adventure game" detailing the eponymous Pokemon's origin story, Detective Pikachu's gameplay will see us exploring Ryme City – "a place where humans and Pokémon live side-by-side" – and solving mysteries with its inhabitants. 

He's a "tough-talking, coffee-loving" hero this time around, and from the trailer alone we can tell that Detective Pikachu is a lot more articulate and gruff than his anime TV show counterpart. There's not much else we know just yet in terms of storyline or in-game features, but watch this space for more as we wait for news from Nintendo.

Detective Pikachu Returns pre-order and price 

Detective Pikachu Returns

According to the Nintendo store, the Detective Pikachu Returns pre-order is currently on sale for £39.99 / US$49.99. This is the digital price only, but we will update you with details on hard-copy prices and pre-orders when they become available. 

