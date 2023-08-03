The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold two-thirds of what Breath of the Wild managed in six years - despite releasing just a few months ago.

As highlighted by Twitter user @ZeldaUniverse (using figures from Nintendo's Q1 financial results ), Tears of the Kingdom is already quickly catching up to its predecessor's sales figures, reaching 18.51 million units sold as of June 30, 2023.

For context, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently sitting at 30.65 million units sold as of the same date. The only difference is, Breath of the Wild was released in March 2017, and Tears of the Kingdom in May 2023.

We're hardly surprised by these impressive figures. For starters, it took just two weeks for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to become 2023's second best-selling game - sitting just behind Hogwarts Legacy. Even earlier than this, Tears of the Kingdom managed to outpace Breath of the Wild's pre-order figures in Japan eight weeks before the game had launched. Basically, the sequel was pretty much destined to perform well for Nintendo.

In terms of other huge Nintendo Switch releases, Tears of the Kingdom isn't too far behind the likes of Super Mario Party (19.39m), Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (22.66m), Pokemon Sword and Shield (25.92m), Super Mario Odyssey (26.44m), and Super Mario Bros. Ultimate (31.77m). There's still a little ways to go until Tears of the Kingdom overtakes behemoths Animal Crossing: New Horizons (42.79m) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (55.46m), though.