It took just two weeks for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to become 2023's second best-selling game

With just two weeks of sales, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom became 2023's second best-selling game of the year.

The data was revealed earlier today on June 27 by the NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella. The analyst reveals that, after Tears of the Kingdom's physical sales for May 2023 were tallied, it became the second best-selling game of 2023 so far, despite only launching on one platform and only being available to buy for 19 days.

This is without digital sales being provided from Nintendo meaning that Tears of the Kingdom undoubtedly sold far better than how Piscatella is being forced to portray it here. That's just how Nintendo operates unfortunately - we only ever know the game sales data that the company opts to reveal.

If you're wondering what the overall best-selling game of 2023 is, that title belongs to Hogwarts Legacy. However, Piscatella doesn't reveal whether the data for Hogwarts Legacy includes digital and physical sales, but if it doesn't include the latter, there's a chance Tears of the Kingdom might've outsold it.

The Breath of the Wild sequel has already been a runaway success for Nintendo, shipping over 10 million copies worldwide in just three days. For some added context, that's basically one third of Breath of the Wild's lifetime sales of 30 million in the six years since its launch.

The Legend of Zelda series has existed for a staggering 35 years at this point, and it's fair to say it's never been bigger than it is right now. From Nintendo's perspective, the wait of over five years for Tears of the Kingdom was a prolonged one, but it's safe to say it's absolutely been worth it.

