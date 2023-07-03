Super Mario RPG fans want you to remember that it shaped the modern Princess Peach

It turns out Super Mario RPG is quietly responsible for the majority of Peach's characterization.

In case you haven't heard: Super Mario RPG is getting a full remake, and it's out later this year. As part of the revival, old-school Nintendo fans have been reflecting back on how Super Mario RPG really helped shape and finalize the design of Princess Peach that we've come to know over the decades.

For example, Peach's parasol was first established as a weapon back in Super Mario RPG, and not Super Smash Bros Melee as is commonly thought. Even Peach's big Final Smash ability in Super Smash Bros is inspired by an ability in Super Mario RPG, if you didn't already know (because we sure didn't).

apparently, people are just now finding out peach's parasol was super mario RPG before super smash bros melee.her slap/backhand and frying pan attacks are also from SMRPG, even her final smash is inspired by a sleep spell she did in Super Mario RPG. LMAO. https://t.co/wTUO4z9DGu pic.twitter.com/V7wcR2tbVLJuly 2, 2023 See more

"Yeah, I think a lot of people don't realize just how important Super Mario RPG was for Peach," writes one Twitter user in response. The point is that while this information is probably old to millions, it's unknown to many millions more around the world, who are either new to Nintendo or Mario in general.

Because yes, there are people who are new to Mario in 2023, believe it or not. Super Mario RPG is 27 years old at this point, which is basically ancient in video game terms, especially in an industry that's historically been poor at preservation (one could even argue Nintendo is one of the worst at preservation).

Super Mario RPG launches later this year on November 17 for Nintendo Switch. Oh, and if you love Baby Yoshi but weren't sure where the much-memed character originated, look no further than Super Mario RPG.

Just last year, in fact, Super Mario RPG's original director said he wanted to make another Mario RPG, and has no shortage of concepts for a possible new game.