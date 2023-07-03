Super Mario RPG fans want you to remember that it shaped the modern Princess Peach

By Hirun Cryer
published

Turns out the 27-year-old game was hugely influential on Peach

Super Mario RPG Remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)

It turns out Super Mario RPG is quietly responsible for the majority of Peach's characterization. 

In case you haven't heard: Super Mario RPG is getting a full remake, and it's out later this year. As part of the revival, old-school Nintendo fans have been reflecting back on how Super Mario RPG really helped shape and finalize the design of Princess Peach that we've come to know over the decades.

For example, Peach's parasol was first established as a weapon back in Super Mario RPG, and not Super Smash Bros Melee as is commonly thought. Even Peach's big Final Smash ability in Super Smash Bros is inspired by an ability in Super Mario RPG, if you didn't already know (because we sure didn't).

See more

"Yeah, I think a lot of people don't realize just how important Super Mario RPG was for Peach," writes one Twitter user in response. The point is that while this information is probably old to millions, it's unknown to many millions more around the world, who are either new to Nintendo or Mario in general.

Because yes, there are people who are new to Mario in 2023, believe it or not. Super Mario RPG is 27 years old at this point, which is basically ancient in video game terms, especially in an industry that's historically been poor at preservation (one could even argue Nintendo is one of the worst at preservation).

Super Mario RPG launches later this year on November 17 for Nintendo Switch. Oh, and if you love Baby Yoshi but weren't sure where the much-memed character originated, look no further than Super Mario RPG.

Just last year, in fact, Super Mario RPG's original director said he wanted to make another Mario RPG, and has no shortage of concepts for a possible new game.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.