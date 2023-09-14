The original Tomb Raider trilogy is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is getting the first three Tomb Raider games, remastered with all the expansions to boot.

That's been revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct with a flashy new trailer showcasing what all three Lara Croft games will look like with a bit of visual TLC. Naturally, if you prefer the appearance of the original games, you can swap to that from the remastered visuals.

Nintendo also reveals that the remastered trilogy includes all the expansions and secret levels, so it's all there. If that's all you need to hear, you'll be pleased to know the remastered trilogy will be available to purchase on February 14, 2024.

Discover Lara Croft’s original globe-trotting adventures when #TombRaider I-III Remastered Starring #LaraCroft makes a running jump onto #NintendoSwitch 14/02/2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/EImq866JibSeptember 14, 2023 See more

We haven't seen much of Lara Croft over the recent years, though fans remain hopeful. The Tomb Raider website was recently updated, with fans taking it as a sign that the next game in the series is about to be unveiled. Whether or not the trilogy remaster was that new reveal remains to be seen. Still, a recent collaboration with Call of Duty has given fans plenty of food for thought over what Croft could look like in a next-gen game.

Over on the film and TV side, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has teased that her Tomb Raider series will be "dangerous and exciting". There's no release date on that just yet, so sit tight. On the bright side, a few remasters might help ease the wait.

Check out all our Nintendo Direct September 2023 live coverage right here.