Tomb Raider website update has speculation rife for a new game reveal

Tomb Raider's website has just been updated, and fans are taking it as a sign that the next game in the series is about to be unveiled.

If you visit the official Tomb Raider website today, you'll be met with a landing page inviting you to sign up to be among the first to hear about "breaking news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise." This includes info on "rewards, exclusives, merch, releases, and more."

While it's not uncommon for websites to undergo a bit of a refresh now and again, the mention of new release information has speculation rife among fans that Crystal Dynamics is, in fact, gearing up to reveal the next Tomb Raider game. This will be the first mainline entry in the series since 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which brought the survivor trilogy to a close.

Over on Twitter, user @Okami13 predicts that "the new Tomb Raider game will be revealed soon," pointing to the website update as well as the surprise announcement that Call of Duty is adding Lara Croft as a playable character to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Prediction: I think the new Tomb Raider game will be revealed soon (possibly at Gamescom).- Call of Duty is randomly getting a Lara Croft skin soon- The official Tomb Raider website was just updated 2 days ago 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7bwdkF9SrvAugust 20, 2023 See more

"Crossing my fingers, we get a full reveal of the new game," replies one Tomb Raider fan. Another, eager to experience Lara's next chapter, tweets, "Pleaseeeee let this be true!"

With Gamescom 2023 about to kick off, beginning with Opening Night Live tomorrow, August 22, it's certainly possible that we could get the first details on the next Tomb Raider game then. Of course, the site update could just be an innocent refresh, and Crystal Dynamics might not be planning to announce anything yet, either at Gamescom or otherwise.

Last year it was revealed that the next Tomb Raider will be published by Amazon Games, which has been met with a mixed response from fans. Specific details on the upcoming entry are thin on the ground so far. What we do know is that it's being built using Unreal Engine 5, and it's said to be the most expansive game in the series to date.

