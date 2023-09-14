Honkai Star Rail's PS5 launch is coming in October

Honkai Star Rail is finally coming to PS5 next month on October 11.

Earlier today on September 14, a brand new PlayStation State of Play showcase aired, and it was here that developer HoYoverse unveiled the release date for Honkai Star Rail on PS5. Those who want to get in on the action on Sony's new-gen console don't have long to wait, because it's out early next month on October 11.

If you're not familiar with Honkai Star Rail, it takes up many of the same tendencies as its predecessor, Genshin Impact. The free-to-play RPG function as a gacha game when it comes to characters, as well as weapons, as you primarily unlock new characters and their gear via in-game 'pulls' which come around every now and then via new Banner events.

It'll be interesting to see whether Honkai Star Rail launches with all of the established PC and mobile updates already in place. If developer HoYoverse wants to keep PS5 players feeling on an even level with their counterparts on other platforms, this would certainly go a long way to helping.

The announcement probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise, given that we already knew Honkai Star Rail's PS5 port was coming before the end of the year. Still, it's nice to know that after the technical test last month in August that we can finally delve into the full game very soon on Sony's new-gen console.

You can head over to our PlayStation State of Play September 2023 live coverage report for a full recap of everything announced at the new presentation.