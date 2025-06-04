Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress: let's unpack Ninty's new console live together
Nintendo's cutting it fine with review timings, so we're going this together
Release date: June 5
Price: $449.99 / £395.99
The Nintendo Switch 2 is in my hands and, while I've had plenty of opportunities to preview the handheld at various events and experiences, I've only just got it on my own testing bench. That means we're doing this live, I'm staring at a fresh boxed console that landed at my door a few moments ago, raring to dive in.
I'll be running through the entire setup process and then diving into the meat of the Nintendo Switch 2, from its design and feel to the new mouse sensor, GameChat, and display features. I've already got a good idea of how that stuff plays out from previous hands-on ventures, though. I'm mostly interested in performance today.
Of course, this is far from my full review. It's going to take a lot longer than a day to truly get to grips with where the new Nintendo console stands among its peers. Instead, this is a tour through the feature and performance upgrades on the table, and how well they're holding up at launch.
I'm going to rev these engines and get those dock fans warmed up, taking you along for the ride as I put the Nintendo Switch 2 to the test across my existing library and new releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Mario Kart World.
So far, I've had a good look at the design overall and things are looking good. Some of my initial concerns from preview testing, around the hinge and extra length of those Joy-Con, do persist after having it in my hands properly. On the whole, it's well and truly a next-generation device.
Price
$449.99 / £395.99
Processor
Custom Nvidia chip
Display
7.9-inch LCD, 1080p at 120Hz (handheld), 4K at 60Hz (docked)
Controllers
Detachable Joy-Con (magnetic) with HD Rumble 2 and mouse sensor
Dimensions
4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55 inch
Weight
1.18lbs (535g)
Battery
5,220mAh
Ports
2x USB-C, 3.5mm audio
Let's boot it up
I've docked the handheld and we're off to the races with first time setup.
The whole process takes about two minutes, and you'll need to undock the device just after you start. However, it's pretty painless.
First we get a lesson on controllers and the different attachment styles, then it's straight into choosing an icon and setting a name. Zip through any additional accounts you want to add, have a gander at parental controls and finally we're treated to a jolly little jingle and a zippy Switch 2 animation.
Now I'm at a blank, but very recognizable home screen.
Thumbsticks
The original Joy-Con thumbsticks have never been my favorite, but the Switch 2 iteration is tighter, smoother, and significantly larger. The biggest difference I'm feeling between the two right now is right at the edge of that extension. I can feel the original gamepad's individual notches around the outer edge of the stick itself, whereas everything's buttery smooth here.
That's going to make for far more comfortable movement overall, everything feels almost cushioned by comparison.
This is still a rubber topper, but it's got much larger bumpers around the edge and a softer feel overall. I've only jiggled it around so far, but I can already feel slightly more purchase with my thumb, which could hopefully clear up some of those precision issues I've been slamming Ninty for over the years.
First impressions
This is a serious brick of a device, weighing a lot more than I remember from my preview days. It's just as slick in the hands, though, with a fantastically cool matte finish and a real heft behind its form factor. That's all while feeling like a slimmer device than the Switch OLED (it's not actually, it's just a lot better looking).
Having it in my own space now, it's only just occurring to me that the soft-touch finish could be more prone to scratches than before. It feels like the kind of plastic that will quickly show those smaller surface nicks and bruises, though I'll have to fully field test before I can say for sure.
It definitely feels like a more expensive device than the original Switch OLED, and I'm surprised how good the controls feel in my hands this time around as well.
I've just noticed something while putting the Joy-Con on the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time
You can connect them backwards and upside down.
That's an odd decision, I can't believe there's any real gameplay benefits to playing with your controller upside down - and it could lead to more frustration than it's worth in the longer run. Sure, you'll always see which way up your screen is - but I haven't switched this bad boy on yet. I only knew from the hinge placement.
I'm definitely checking whether they actually work in different orientations once we get this thing up and running.
Onto the main event
I've torn open that box and everything's here, huzzah!
It's a slick unboxing experience for those who cherish these initial moments with their consoles. First up you'll find those all-important Joy-Con, with the tablet nestled neatly underneath. Then we get into the dock. Video Producer Hal Dimond says it gives "big wireless router energy", and I'm not disputing that. It's much chunkier than the original and the plastic chassis doesn't help dispel its modem vibes.
These back buttons feel slick
I've opened up the Switch 2 Pro Controller so far and immediately noticed something I didn't quite appreciate during my preview time. These back buttons feel amazing.
They're a little softer and lighter than I'm used to, but there's still a satisfying clack to each press. Moving the thumbsticks around in-hand, there could be some threat of accidental presses due to that shorter stop, but overall I'm a fan of this feel initially.
Here we go!
It's been a long old wait, but we're breaking into the Nintendo Switch 2 box right now - stay tuned as we get all the bits and pieces out for the first time. I'm expecting things will look fairly similar to the original releases - the box looks to be about the same size as the Nintendo Switch OLED was when all packaged up. We already know there's a dock, Joy-Con grip, cables, controllers, and the tablet itself inside the box, now we've got to get them out in person.