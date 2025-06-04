Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress: let's unpack Ninty's new console live together

Nintendo Switch 2 launch details (Image credit: Future) Release date: June 5 Price: $449.99 / £395.99 US: Check stock at Walmart UK: In stock at Very

The Nintendo Switch 2 is in my hands and, while I've had plenty of opportunities to preview the handheld at various events and experiences, I've only just got it on my own testing bench. That means we're doing this live, I'm staring at a fresh boxed console that landed at my door a few moments ago, raring to dive in.

I'll be running through the entire setup process and then diving into the meat of the Nintendo Switch 2, from its design and feel to the new mouse sensor, GameChat, and display features. I've already got a good idea of how that stuff plays out from previous hands-on ventures, though. I'm mostly interested in performance today.

Of course, this is far from my full review. It's going to take a lot longer than a day to truly get to grips with where the new Nintendo console stands among its peers. Instead, this is a tour through the feature and performance upgrades on the table, and how well they're holding up at launch.

I'm going to rev these engines and get those dock fans warmed up, taking you along for the ride as I put the Nintendo Switch 2 to the test across my existing library and new releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Mario Kart World.

So far, I've had a good look at the design overall and things are looking good. Some of my initial concerns from preview testing, around the hinge and extra length of those Joy-Con, do persist after having it in my hands properly. On the whole, it's well and truly a next-generation device.