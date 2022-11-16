New Lego Mario set is finally adding those really weird hills

Ice powers, snow worlds, and now those weird pill-shaped hills are headed to the Lego Super Mario range thanks to new sets that are due to land soon.

Five Lego Mario expansion kits and a fresh batch of Character Packs were announced in all, all set to join the best Lego sets on shelves from January 1, 2023. Besides adding previously unseen biomes to your courses, they include the 'Ice Mario Suit' that gives the plumber bonus abilities (more specifically, it sees "an ice ball graphic appearing on his belly screen" when the figure is tilted forward). You can check it out for yourself via the official Lego site (opens in new tab).

Birdo, baby penguins like the ones seen in Super Mario 64, and Cat Goombas are also popping up in this new wave of Lego Super Mario sets, but the best fan service might be reserved for those weird spotty hills that appear in the Creativity Toolbox Maker kit. Much like the 'Master Your Adventure' set, this offers a wealth of additional pieces - such as desert and tropical tiles - to spice up your courses. Wendy, a Blue Yoshi, and a Goomba are included here as well.

While you can't pre-order these new sets just yet, they should be available to buy very shortly. Prices range from $6 to $60 on the official Lego store (opens in new tab), but other retailers usually stock them as well.

Naturally, that January release date means it's possible for these sets to appear in the upcoming Black Friday Lego deals. Although we wouldn't anticipate a reduction on Lego's own site, competitors like Amazon might well throw them into the general Black Friday gaming deals that are already picking up steam.

Make your LEGO Super Mario levels even more fun with new Expansion Sets and Character Packs arriving January 1st, 2023!Learn more: https://t.co/w2E82clioz pic.twitter.com/ad9VNnzGBUNovember 16, 2022 See more

