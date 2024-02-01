My go-to gaming headset is now cheaper than it was on Black Friday

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favorite gaming headset on the market right now - but its stack of features, excellent audio, and slick design mean it rarely sees significant price drops. Sometimes, though, you have to go straight to the source for the best rates.

SteelSeries is currently offering a 20% discount on a massive range of products in its store and among them you'll find the best gaming headset I've ever had on my noggin. Using promo code GET20 you can scoop $70 out of that $349.99 MSRP and grab the Xbox version for just $279.99. That's a massive deal - these cups only ever dropped to $299.99 over the course of last year, including over Black Friday.

Even last year's $50 saving was rare - only popping up during major holiday sales. That makes today's offer a must-see.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $279.99 (with promo code GET20) at SteelSeries

Save $70 - The current 20% off promo code at SteelSeries also applies to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which means you can grab the industry-leading gaming headset for just $279.99. Last year's discounts only ever saw things down to $299.99 here. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PC and console setup

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You play open world games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on one system

❌ You don't want to tinker with EQ settings Price Check: Walmart: $339 | Amazon: $349.97



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

If you're looking for an investment and you play across a range of platforms, there's no other gaming headset I would recommend more than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at the moment. Its hot-swappable battery packs, EQ command center DAQ hub, fantastic sound quality, and comfortable design tick all the right boxes and then some.

However, if you play on a single console or just on PC this investment might not be best placed. If you're not going to be using that multi-connection hub then there's no point in paying for one after all. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, for example, still nets you that high-quality audio but drops some of the extra compatibility features to keep the price tag a little lower. It's also available in today's SteelSeries promo code to boot.

If you're happy to wait, I'm also currently testing the as-yet-unreleased Logitech Astro A50 X, which shares a lot of the cross-platform compatibility features albeit with a few sacrifices SteelSeries doesn't make. The sound quality in here is well worth holding out for if you're not fussed about having to move your headset around - but considering it starts at $379.99 you can bet it won't be sitting at $279 any time soon.

