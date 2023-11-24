My favorite Black Friday iPad deal is now out of stock – but there's still time to grab a cheap tablet

The problem with great Black Friday iPad deals is that they never hang around for all that long. Case in point, earlier this week Amazon was offering up a 64GB iPad for just $229 – a fantastic deal which quickly sold out. And while I'm yet to spot anything quite that good since, there is a similar deal over at Walmart offering up a 64GB iPad for $249.99 (was $329.99).

So while that isn't quite a historic low on the 9th-gen tablet, it's still one of the best Black Friday iPad deals in 2023. The $80 saving means that stock isn't likely to hold for all that long, so you'll want to act fast if you want to get the device into your hands. It's well worth it too, with this iPad boasting a glorious 10.2-inch Retina display and coming equipped with a A13 Bionic chip – powerful enough to support all of your entertainment and productivity needs.

Truth be told, this is probably one of my favorite Black Friday gaming deals that I've seen since the original Amazon listing went out of stock. It's rare to see such a great discount on official Apple products, so take my advice and jump on this one at $249.99 while you still can.

iPad 64GB (9th Gen) | $329.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - While this isn't the best saving we've seen over Black Friday on a 9th Gen iPad, it sure does come close! Better yet, it's still in stock. So for $249, you'll get a 10.2-inch Retina display and a versatile tablet which is capable of a variety of different activities – from browsing to gaming to enhancing your productivity. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great iPad at a great price

✅ You only need wi-fi support



Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more storage space Price Check: | Amazon: OOS



Should you buy the iPad (9th Generation)?

(Image credit: Apple)

You know what, I bought an iPad on day one in 2010. I'll admit, I got swept up in the marketing a little bit – I thought the Apple tablet would have a monumental impact on the way that we live, work, and play, just like the iPhone did a few years before it. While the iPad hasn't quite integrating itself into my life in quite the same way as the Smartphone, I will say that I never looked back from what they have to offer.

There's something comforting about being able to grab at the iPad for everyday use. It's more practical that reaching for your laptop, and certainly more versatile than your iPhone – be it for easier browsing of recipes or game guides, catching up with the news and browsing videos on YouTube. So here's what I'll say: If you've been tempted by an iPad in the past, do yourself a favor and jump in on a great deal when you see one.

It's also worth checking out all the great Black Friday laptop deals, as well as the fantastic PS5 deals for Black Friday 2023.