Moon Knight episode 3 may have just unveiled Marc Spector's third personality from Marvel comics

Moon Knight episode 3 might be teasing Marc Spector's third personality from Marvel comics. Spoilers for the episode ahead!

In the episode, Oscar Isaac's Spector loses control of his body and wakes up later, halfway through stabbing someone. Naturally, he assumes Steven Grant, his other personality, was behind the wheel (Spector has Dissociative Personality Disorder). As it turns out, though, the British man wasn't in charge, either.

In the comics, Spector has a third personality named Jake Lockley (read our deep-dive into the alter-ego through that link), who is a cab driver with informants that keep him in the know on the criminal underworld. So far, Lockley hasn't been mentioned in the series, but it seems his personality is now in the mix.

Lockley also seems to be willing to get his hands dirty, considering Spector came back into his body mid-stabbing. It remains to be seen if Lockley will have his own superhero persona like Grant's Mr. Knight, though.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen one of the personalities wake up without any knowledge of what's going on. In episode 1, a very confused Grant found himself coming face to face with Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow, and later in a car chase. Spector was presumably in control then, but this time, both Grant and Spector are in the dark – so all signs point to a third personality.

We'll have to wait and see if that really is Jake Lockley, but it's not long before episode 4 arrives – the series drops a new installment every Wednesday, and you can check out our Moon Knight release schedule to find out exactly when the next arrives in your time zone.

