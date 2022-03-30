Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight accent is getting a mixed reception from Marvel fans

Oscar Isaac's British accent in Moon Knight is quite the hot topic after the episode 1 premiere.

On the one hand, there are the people making Dick Van Dyke comparisons, and on the other, there are people arguing that Steven Grant's accent isn't all that bad.

"Oscar's British accent in Moon Knight is a jump scare," says one fan, but another says: "Ok I'm actually loving the British accent"

"I've lived in London nearly 40 years. I don't think Oscar Issac's accent is bad at all. You have to remember we have a myriad of accents and influences in this city. We have various cultures and I think it wasn't far off the mark at all. Good job," argues another viewer.

"That accent though! It's the uncanny valley of it – it's so nearly spot on that it feels all the more off. Or maybe it's just me?" wonders someone else.

"I thought #MoonKnight episode 1 was really great but London was about as authentic as Oscar Isaac's British accent" points out another fan, and yes, there is some creative geography in Moon Knight episode 1.

"I think Steven and his weird accent are adorable" says someone else.

"Oscar Isaac's British accent has me rolling" an amused fan says.

"Moon Knight British accent :)" simply says another person.

"#MoonKnight episode 1 was outstanding to say the least, Oscar Isaac's British accent is top tier, can't wait to see more of Marc Spector though," is this fan's opinion.

"As a British person, and after watching the first episode of #MoonKnight Oscar Isaac's British accent isn't actually that bad, he also nails the awkwardness" says another viewer.

"Quite possibly the most disrespectful take on a British accent I've heard. It's all love though. All part of the thoroughly enjoyable watch that is Moon Knight" another fan thinks.

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab told our sister publication SFX magazine that Isaac's accent was inspired by Karl Pilkington in the comedy show An Idiot Abroad – and Isaac has revealed that the accent was all his idea.

As revealed at the end of episode 1, though, the British accent is just a Steven Grant thing, and his other personality Marc Spector speaks without it.

