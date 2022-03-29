Moon Knight release schedule: When does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

If you’re wondering when Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus, you’ve come to the right place. Unlike Hawkeye and WandaVision – which launched with multiple episodes – the Moon Knight release schedule is far more straightforward.

But it still pays to get ahead of the game. We’ve lost count of how many times spoilers have been dotted all over social media feeds and timelines just minutes after an episode goes live. Below, you’ll find the essentials you’ll need to put those fears to rest: the Moon Knight episode 1 release date, air time (including those pesky US/UK time zone differences), and a wider look ahead to the Moon Knight release schedule. Spoilers: you’ve got a fun April to look forward to.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight episode 1 is airing on March 30. It’ll be available on Disney Plus from 12:00 AM Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern in the US. That’s a far more comfortable 8:00 AM BST in the UK. Fair warning, however: Disney can sometimes jump its own gun and make episodes available up to 15 minutes early. Keep refreshing just in case.

Moon Knight release schedule: episode count and runtimes

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight is six episodes long, releasing one episode every Wednesday for the next six weeks. No interruptions and, despite Doctor Strange 2 releasing in cinemas just after the finale, no breaks either. Take a look at how that all looks below. We’ve also included runtimes for the first four episodes.

Moon Knight episode 1 – March 30 (45 minutes)

Moon Knight episode 2 – April 6 (50 minutes)

Moon Knight episode 3 – April 13 (50 minutes)

Moon Knight episode 4 – April 20 (51 minutes)

Moon Knight episode 5 – April 27 (runtime TBC)

Moon Knight episode 6 [finale] – May 4 (runtime TBC)

