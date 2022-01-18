Marvel fans react to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight voice – and it’s getting Dick Van Dyke comparisons

If you’ve seen the Moon Knight trailer then, chances are, you’ve got a voice rattling around in your head: Oscar Isaac’s British accent.

To say the reactions are mixed would be putting it mildly. While some Marvel fans are down with the Ex Machina actor’s OTT British voice, others are less impressed with the Cockney-style 'Steven' personality found within Marc Spector’s psyche.

"I like the silly voice," said one fan. Another on Twitter described his accent as the "icing on the cake" of a project which appears to be darker in tone than any prior MCU Disney Plus series.

Others are pointing towards the fact that this British accent is likely a deep-rooted cover for Isaac’s character.

"The Internet is going to collectively pop when Oscar Isaac uses his real voice for the first time in Moon Knight instead of his hilarious faux-British Kingsman accent," one viewer said. "I’ll have to watch the show to see completely," said another, with a hint of caution.

Not everyone, however, was so kind – and comparisons to Dick Van Dyke’s 'Cockney' (those air quotes can’t be large enough) accent in Mary Poppins.

"Can’t believe they cast Dick Van Dyke as Moon Knight," smirked one viewer. "I need people in my life to lie to me the way the Moon Knight team told Oscar Isaac he could pull off that voice," a Marvel fan said.

Elsewhere, the general response remains mixed: "Oscar Isaac’s extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile attempt at a British accent is messing with me," said one account on social media. "I think Oscar Isaac is doing a great job – even if it is a bit Spinal Tap," said another.

Whether the Moon Knight voice is worth shouting from the rooftops about remains to be seen – but we’ll find out more about Steven, Marc, and whatever else Oscar Isaac has up his sleeve when the show debuts on Disney Plus on March 30.

