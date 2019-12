A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

If the new Green Hornet trailer ( http://www.sfx.co.uk/2010/07/07/green-hornet-trailer/ ) has you hungering for some hot gas gun action, here's a timely flashback to the original TV series. As this rare Eastern territories poster makes plain, Bruce Lee was very much the star - will sidekick Jay Chou steal the new movie from Seth Rogen too?