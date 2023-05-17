Marvel has finally confirmed when Hawkeye spin-off Echo is due to release on Disney Plus: November 29. The studio also revealed that all episodes of the show will drop all at once, marking its first boxset launch on the streaming platform.

Created by Marion Dayre, the series was originally scheduled to premiere in mid 2023, but production snags meant that it was pushed back. "You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick. There just simply was not enough time to do it that way," Dayre explained on Ben Blacker's Writers Panel (opens in new tab) podcast back in December.

According to several publications, Echo will see Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) return to her hometown, where she must face up to her wrongdoings back in New York City and attempt to reconnect with her Native American roots. Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Zahn McClarnon, and Graham Greene round out the supporting cast, while Vincent D'Orofrio and Charlie Cox are back as Wilson Fisk and Daredevil, respectively.

WandaVision follow-up Agatha: Coven of Chaos is believed to be coming out towards the end of 2023, too. Though there's a chance that could now be delayed. Kathryn Hahn, who plays the eponymous witch, will be joined on screen by Heartstopper's Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, Patti LuPone, and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza.

Echo will premiere on Disney Plus on November 29, following Loki season 2, as part of Marvel Phase 5.


