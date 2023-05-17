Loki season 2 release date confirmed for October

The Loki season 2 release date on Disney Plus has been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

As revealed in a tweet published Tuesday, Loki season 2 will hit Disney Plus on October 6, 2023. We were expecting the new season to premiere sometime this year, but with Marvel Studios reportedly pushing a bunch of its 2023 releases back, we've been waiting with bated breath for news of its release date. And thankfully, it's not all too far from now!

As you can see in the tweet just below, Marvel Studios had another surprise announcement sure to please fans: the series Echo, which is set to focus on Maya Lopez, the deaf antagonist from the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led Hawkeye, will debut in its entirety on Disney Plus on November 29.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiVMay 16, 2023 See more

Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors (as Kang), Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (as Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero (as Casey AKA Hunter K-5E) and Sophia DiMartino are all returning for Loki season 2. It was also announced that Rafael Casal and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast.

Showrunner Kate Herron won't be returning, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead stepping in to "co-direct a majority of the episodes for season two," according to Deadline (opens in new tab). The directing duo most recently helmed two episodes of Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as a superhero suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Loki season 1 writers Michael Waldron and Eric Martin are returning, but their roles have been reversed, with Martin taking over head writing duties from Waldron.

