Loki boss teases season 2’s "profoundly beautiful" ending, and hints there won’t be a cliffhanger

Loki season 2 is in its final stretch now with just two more episodes to go on Disney Plus, and it seems like we’re gearing up for an exciting ending. Executive producer Kevin Wright has teased a bit of what to expect – as well as implying this is the end to Loki’s story in this form.

"I'll say this, we didn't want to do the season one cliffhanger again," he told Digital Spy. "Two chapters, same book. Your book has to have an ending and be fulfilling in some way. I can't spoil anything. I don't want to, I'll just say I think those last two episodes – because of where the first four go – we're able to go to some really profoundly beautiful places in those episodes."

While he stopped short of giving a definitive answer, it certainly seems that season 2 will not be following in the footsteps of Loki’s first season. If you’ll recall, that ending set up the events of season 2 when the God of Mischief returned to the TVA to find He Who Remains was everywhere.

We’re not so sure that this means that Loki won’t return for a potential third season, either. And even if it doesn’t, it does seem like these characters may have a wider role to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright also teased to Digital Spy that Revonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes could make an appearance in the wider MCU going forward.

"I think for us, we always try to play in our corner of the sandbox and make it really exciting and make it really appealing and certainly, I think everybody involved hopes that other filmmakers want to pick those up," he said. "I think they will. Even in conversations with [Marvel president] Kevin Feige, I know he loves the TVA, he loves these characters. We've always thought of these two seasons as two chapters of the same book. There are so many other books on that shelf that we can tell stories from."

We’ll have to wait and see how this chapter comes to an end in the finale and given the Loki season 2 midseason trailer seemingly reveals a major plot twist coming up, we’re sure it will be a dramatic one.

In the meantime, check out our Loki guides to: