New Loki and Ahsoka posters are staring into our souls – and we don’t exactly love it

One poster features a heavily edited photo of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, and the other posters feature very eye-talicized depictions of Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Starting with Loki, it's likely that Hiddleston's eyes were ultra-enhanced to highlight the fact that we're getting a comic book-accurate green-eyed Loki this season (Hiddleston's are naturally blue) but...why is he looking at us like that?

And we're not alone in feeling this way:

"This is what I imagine humanoid AI would look like right before it kills me," one person quipped.

"I love that Loki’s eyes are green again soo much but I'm gonna need whoever edited this to put the clarifying tool DOWN," said another.

A few people likened it to the infamous Miley Cyrus Blue Eyes meme, and we absolutely agree:

Thrawn is...Thrawn. He's the Grand Admiral to the Imperial Army and he's supposed to have creepy piercing red eyes that contrast with his bright blue skin. But as for Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger, fans are a little bit more upset about his icy blue eyes not being canon – rather than the fact that they can see straight into our souls.

"They're not even normal blue!," one fan tweeted in response to a comparison photo of live-action Ezra vs. animated Clone Wars Ezra. He looks like he's about to use electricity powers! Imagine how perfect he and Ahsoka and Hera would look with their own goddamn eyes!"

Other fans have taken to comparing him to a White Walker a la Game of Thrones, or saying he looks way too much like Timothee Chalamet in Dune.

"I know from Rebels that that’s supposed to be Ezra’s eye color… But I’d be lying if I didn’t immediately thinking that Ezra and Thrawn made a stop at Arrakis for some spice before stopping up at Peridia," mused one fan.

