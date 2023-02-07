James Gunn reportedly "ruffled feathers" at Warner Bros. with his DC comments

James Gunn’s comments at the unveiling of DC Studios’ new slate was badly received by some at Warner Bros. according to a new report.

Gunn, who is leading the new era of DC projects alongside DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, mentioned how the outgoing Superman actor Henry Cavill was "dicked around" by previous leadership. Safran also drew ire for his comments on the "not releasable" Batgirl.

"For me, for this story, it isn't Henry. I like Henry. He's a great guy. I think he’s gotten dicked around by a lot of people, including former regimes of this company. But this Superman isn't Henry for a number of reasons," Gunn explained (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) suggests those words didn’t go down well, with "quite a few ruffled feathers" at Warners.

Gunn recently revealed DC’s next few years of projects as part of DCU’s Chapter One, titled 'Gods and Monsters.' That consists of five movies (Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Authority) and five shows (Paradise Lost, Lanterns, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and Waller). The Batman and Joker sequels will exist outside of the DCU as part of DC’s new ‘Elseworlds’ label.

While only the James Gunn-penned Superman: Legacy has a release date (July 11, 2025), one project could have another name attached. Logan director James Mangold is believed to be in "early talks" to direct Swamp Thing.

