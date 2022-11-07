James Gunn addresses Suicide Squad 'Ayer Cut' campaign and teases the future of DC movies

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has responded to fan campaigns about the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad and rescuing the TV show Legends of Tomorrow. Release the Ayer Cut aims to get David Ayer's director's cut of the film released, while Save Legends of Tomorrow wants to bring back the cancelled CW show.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a tweet thread (opens in new tab).

"As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC," he continued.

"Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years," he wrote – though it doesn't sound as if you should hold your breath for the Ayer Cut or more Legends of Tomorrow.

"But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn added, before finishing: "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

Ayer has spoken many times about the differences between his cut of Suicide Squad (not to be confused with Gunn's The Suicide Squad) and the theatrical release, including "terrifying" Joker scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor. The director has also screened his cut for a fan, who shared new details about the movie online. "I cannot give specific character arc details for obvs reasons. Just be assured [Ayer's] 'mature cut' has deeper character arcs. The film totally different edit / order. A Superior story/film. [Cara Delevingne] was Great!! So much more character, we were denied," they wrote.

Not much is known about the future of the DCU at the moment, meaning the "Biggest Story Ever Told" remains a total mystery for now. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has been sharing his own vision for the future, though, which involves an eventual Black Adam vs. Superman showdown – and Henry Cavill has also confirmed his return as Supes.

The next DC movie to arrive is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies flying our way over the next few years to get up to speed.