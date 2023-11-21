I use this Nintendo Switch accessory every day and it's just hit a new record low price for Black Friday

I've been surrounding myself with extra gadgets since I first received my Gameboy Advance all those years ago, but no cheap case, cartridge holder, or stand is as useful as something I picked up last year. The Genki Covert Dock is a mainstay in my setup, the portable dock and charger keeps the big screen entertainment going wherever you are - hotels, friend's houses, I even hooked it up to a TV in a store once. This little lifesaver has been holding onto its $74.99 MSRP for a while, though, save for a few dips to $59.99 over Prime Day and the like. Enter 2023's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals - and a brand new record low.

I always look for an excuse to talk about the Covert Dock whenever I'm covering a major sales event, but this drop to just $39.99 at Amazon demands a whole spiel. Even previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals haven't dropped those numbers that far, and considering you're spending just over half the asking price of an official Nintendo Switch dock I'd recommend this offer to just about anyone (Switch Lite-rs aside).

This offer stands on the original model, and I can see why it's hit now. Genki has just released a new Alpine collection, with a slightly smaller body and a sleeker white appearance. However, for the value you're getting here I'd certainly stick to the older model today. In fact, I'd argue it's the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal I've seen for anyone who already owns a console so far.

Genki Covert Dock | $74.99 $40 at Amazon

Save $35 - I constantly watch for price drops on the Genki Covert Dock, just to get more players on board with this magical accessory. With a brand new record low price (I've never seen this drop below $50 before) this is an offer I'm shouting about today. Buy it if: ✅ You regularly travel with your Switch

✅ You want to use other accessories in docked mode

✅ You want an all-in-one charger Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to pack as light as possible (the Mini is smaller)

❌ You want fast charging capabilities Price Check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: OOS



Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock?

(Image credit: Future)

If it's not already obvious by now, I'm recommending the Genki Covert Dock to just about any Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED owner. It's completely changed how I travel with my console - all you need for big screen gameplay is a USB-C charging cable (supplied in the box) and an HDMI from your TV. The additional USB-A port is exclusive to this larger model (you won't find it on the Covert Dock Mini), and allows for a wired controller or wireless gaming headset dongle as well. It really is a full setup in your pocket.

Today's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals also have an unbeatable price. At $39.99 you're saving $35 on the original (lofty) $74.99 price tag, bringing the Covert Dock down to easy gifting territory. If you know someone with a standard or OLED edition console (again, this isn't for the Nintendo Switch Lite), it's a go-to.

I use the Covert Dock every day. This isn't just for travel - I have a secondary setup at my desk for late-night play when the TV is already booked up but the smaller screen won't quite cut it. I use it when I travel at the weekends. I even use it when I have no intention of playing (having access to both USB-C and USB-A charging ports cuts down on the amount of adapters I'm bringing as well).

More of today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Of course, we're rounding up all of this year's biggest Black Friday gaming deals right here, as well as the latest Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals to boot.