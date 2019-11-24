Hurry! Grab a PS4 controller for $40 with this early Black Friday discount

With Black Friday game deals slashing prices everywhere, you deserve a nice new PS4 controller, don't you think? Picking up official accessories for your console can be quite an expense these days, but you can currently snag a PS4 controller for just $39.99 at Walmart as part of an early PS4 Black Friday deal - that's a saving of $20 or 33% off the standard sticker price.

If black isn't your color, you can see all the discounted color options Walmart has available here . You have your pick of a ton of design options, with everything from solid colors to satiny finishes to stylish, multi-colored creations. As long as it's an official PS4 controller, they'll all work with your console no matter which version you pick up - though it's worth making sure that it's one of the later versions.

How can you tell if you're getting a later model PS4 controller? And more importantly, why should you care? Two words: battery life. Early DualShock 4s had a surprisingly short battery life, requiring them to be plugged in to recharge frequently. Sony upped the controllers' power capacity with a hardware revision that arrived around the same time as PS4 Pro. If the controller you're looking at has a little window in the touchpad to let light from the rear color bar in, it also has improved battery life. Don't worry, pretty much all the new controllers on the market these days are the new model, but it's still something to be aware of while you're bargain hunting.

