Here's how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream

Wondering how to tune into today's Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream? Here's how to do exactly that to find out what's coming to the RPG shortly.

Announced last week , CD Projekt Red will be hosting another Night City Wire stream to discuss all things Cyberpunk 2077 . The stream will take place today (September 6) at 5PM CEST / 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM BST. As usual, you can head over to the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel (opens in new tab) to tune in.

As for what we can expect during this stream, the tweet announcing the event said that the developers will talk about the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , as well as "what's next for Cyberpunk 2077." If you didn't know, it was initially announced back in 2020 that Cyberpunk would be getting a spin-off anime series airing on Netflix in 2022, and now, two years later, the series is due to begin streaming on September 13 - that's next week!

In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, here's what you may have missed. We haven't heard much about CD Projekt Red's 2020 title in a while but the last we did hear was that the developer is "still improving" the game following the Cyberpunk 1.5 patch, which was released earlier this year. Not only this, but we also know that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be released sometime in 2023. So expect to potentially hear a little more about upcoming improvements to the game during today's stream.

We also know what we won't be hearing about during this stream. As community manager Amelia Kolat revealed on Twitter, today's upcoming stream won't feature anything about New Game Plus. "We have plans to show you quite a few cool things but NG+ is not one of them," Kolat's tweet (opens in new tab) read.