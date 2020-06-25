Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Netflix in 2022, watch its first teaser now

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a new animated series coming to Netflix in 2022.

The 10-episode anime is being created as a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will take place in Night City - the central setting of Cyberpunk 2077 - but it will star a new cast and tell its own story. Here's the official synopsis from CD Projekt Red:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

If you follow modern anime, you've probably heard of Studio Trigger - and you've definitely heard of some of its creations. Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi previously worked on Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, while character designers Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko are known for their work on Little Witch Academia. The studio's latest project, BNA: Brand New Animal, is also a Netflix exclusive.

“I’ve always loved cyberpunk as a genre, but always found it difficult to create as an original work," Imaishi said in a press release. "This is why I’m very excited to be working with CD Projekt Red on this project. It won’t be easy to please both game and anime fans, but I love a challenge, and I’m looking forward to the production. We’ll do our best to meet and exceed expectations.”

Cyberpunk and anime go together like chocolate and peanut butter, with works such as Akira and Ghost in the Shell helping to redefine the genre in a new medium. Suffice it to say, I'm super excited for Cyberpunk 2077 - now the only problem is having to wait until 2022 to watch it.