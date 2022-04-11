Cyberpunk 2077 dev is "still improving" the game

A Cyberpunk 2077 lead has said CD Projekt Red is "still improving" the game.

Last week, CD Projekt Red held another in a long line of developer livestreams focusing on Cyberpunk 2077. Lead quest designer Pawel Sasko commented that the team is "still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done," during the livestream.

"We are working on stuff for you. Like, I'm literally daily reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it is happening," Sasko said, adding that he was very happy players responded well to the recent 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077. Sasko couldn't comment on particulars about Cyberpunk 2077's future, but did say "we're working on stuff for you guys."

This all follows after CD Projekt previously outlined plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. The developer first announced that an expansion was in the works back in November 2021, but last month when The Witcher 4 was announced by the studio, the developer also reaffirmed that work on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was ongoing.

Aside from this however, work appears to be ongoing for improving Cyberpunk 2077. The improvements that Sasko referred to in the recent livestream would be patches for the RPG, which have arrived periodically for Cyberpunk 2077 since it launched in late 2020, each one bringing a litany of bug fixes and remedies for the game.

