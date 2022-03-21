The Witcher 4 is in the works and won't use the Cyberpunk 2077 engine

The Witcher 4 is officially in development.

Developer CD Projekt Red announced the next installment in the storied RPG franchise in a brief blog post. The new game hasn't been officially labeled as The Witcher 4, but it's said to kick off "a new saga for the franchise."

The Witcher 4, or whatever its final title ends up being, will see CD Projekt Red jump from REDengine, which was used for the development of Cyberpunk 2077, to Unreal Engine 5.

The studio stressed that it doesn't have a development time frame, release date, or even a ballpark release window to share at this stage.

This story is developing…