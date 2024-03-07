How to liberate Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2

To liberate Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2, it's an all-hands-on-deck community effort to fight back the bots and defend those Exosuit manufacturing plants. In reality, there's not much actual defending to be done, and it’s the usual liberation work you'll all be used to by now in Helldivers 2. Do your part by completing missions and hopefully Tien Kwan will be freed from the grip of the Automatons, but if you want to know more, I've explained the best way to help liberate Tien Kwan in Helldivers 2 below, and what it could mean for mechs and Exosuits.

How to complete the Helldivers 2 Liberate Tien Kwan Major Order

(Image credit: Sony)

Like any other liberation effort, you can do your part to help Tien Kwan by completing any missions and operations on the planet. You'll find Tien Kwan in the Theseus Sector of the western side of the galaxy where the Helldivers 2 Automatons are entrenched.

All completed missions, especially those done with a squad, will contribute to the overall liberation percentage of Tien Kwan. If it gets all the way up to 100% before the timer runs out, Tien Kwan will be liberated and players will no longer be able to play mission there. That'll also mean the Major Order has been completed and so players will get 50 Medals as a reward – very useful for unlocking weapons in Helldivers 2 and some of the best Helldivers 2 armor.

As for the Helldivers 2 Mechs and factories that we're all working to protect, I'm not sure how this effort to liberate Tien Kwan will affect things as it's unclear whether the order will end as soon as Tien Kwan is liberated the first time, or if it'll have to remain liberated until the order's timer runs out. Regardless, it's confirmation that mechs really are on the horizon along with a new Warbond for the Helldivers 2 roadmap.



